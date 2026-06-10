Kent Police Blotter: May 23-31

A sampling of Kent Police incidents May 23-31:

May 23

• Drinking in vehicle: Officers contacted a subject believed to be drinking in a vehicle at Three Friends Fishing Hole, 19970 Russell Road. The subject left the area and did not stop when officers attempted a traffic stop. After a prolonged, slow-speed attempt to stop the vehicle, officers were able to contain it. The subject refused to exit until additional resources arrived. The individual was booked into King County jail for DUI, eluding, multiple counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstruction.

• Robbery: Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported robbery near 10105 SE 256th St. A female reported her purse and phone were taken. As the suspect drove away, she fell and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

May 24

• Missing bike, dog: An 88-year-old male reported his bicycle and dog missing from outside the Pied Piper Pub, 311 W. Meeker St. Video showed a suspect leaving on the bicycle. Both the bicycle and dog were located about an hour later near Fourth Avenue and Ramsay Way near Kent Station. A suspect photo was distributed to officers.

May 25

• Drug arrest: Officers contacted an individual at the Rotary Basketball Courts, 721 Sixth Ave. N., and took a subject into custody for an outstanding $5,300 drug-related warrant along with new possession charges.

May 26

• Armed robbery: 10:30 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven at 1481 W. Meeker St. The clerk reported that two individuals displayed a firearm, requested cash from the register, and left westbound on Meeker Street in a dark sedan. Approximately $400 was taken.

May 27

• Burglary: Officers responded to a report of a burglary in which entry was made through a window. Approximately $200,000 in cash and $200,000 in jewelry, purses, and watches were taken. Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) processed the scene, and officers canvased the neighborhood for additional information.

• Rollover crash: Officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision at 2200 W. Meeker St. The driver initially stated he had fallen asleep but showed signs of impairment. After declining to complete field sobriety tests, he was arrested for DUI, reckless endangerment, and driving while license suspended/no valid operator’s license.

May 27

• Lake Meridian Park arrest: During extra patrol at Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St., officers contacted an individual in the park after hours and arrested the subject for narcotics possession/use and unlawful possession of a firearm.

May 28

• Armed robbery: 1:40 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery near the 1200 block of Central Avenue North. Suspects displayed a firearm and left with cash and vape products.

• Lions Skate Park arrest: Officers conducting extra patrols at the Lions Skate Park, 721 Sixth Ave. N., made two arrests of individuals with outstanding warrants, including escape community custody and malicious mischief.

May 31

• Street racing: Officers received multiple reports of racing activity at two intersections where individuals had set up cones and ignited fireworks while vehicles performed maneuvers. Officers attempted to establish a response plan, but the group left before contact. Three vehicles were later stopped, and the occupants were cited for unlawful race attendance. Vehicles were impounded. Dash-camera footage and social media videos documented the participants’ involvement.