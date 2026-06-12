Auburn Riverside alum called up to the Seattle Mariners

Auburn Riverside High School alum Michael Rucker has been called up to the Seattle Mariners.

The 32-year-old right-handed pitcher was selected June 11 to join their active roster.

Rucker has pitched for the Tacoma Rainiers all season since signing back in early January. He has made 22 appearances for the Rainiers with an earned run average (ERA) of 1.59 with 25 strikeouts through 22⅔ innings.

Rucker graduated from Auburn Riverside in 2012 and committed to play baseball for Gonzaga University in Spokane. Following his freshman year of college, he transferred to Brigham Young University (BYU) in Provo, Utah.

In 2016 after his junior year at BYU, he made the All-West Coast Conference First Team and was drafted that summer by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round.

According to the Mariners official news release, he has played in nine minor league seasons across four organizations: the Chicago Cubs (2016-2023), Philadelphia Phillies (2024), Washington Nationals (2024) and Seattle Mariners (2026). He has also appeared in three Major League seasons (the Cubs between 2021-2023).