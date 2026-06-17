Service in Kent June 20 for two men killed in crash

A Celebration of Life Service for Anthony Lenorris Baker Jr. and Latrez James Cooper, the two men killed May 24 in a Kent car crash, will be Saturday, June 20 in Kent.

The service is at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 19300 108th Ave. SE.

Baker, 36, and Cooper, 43, were killed when their vehicle crashed into an electric pole and caught fire in the 21800 block of 68th Avenue South.

Baker was born in Seattle and known for the love he carried for his children, family and friends, and his values for dedication and hard work, according to his obituary at serenityseattle.com, which has locations in Renton and Kent.

“Anthony touched countless lives in his careers during his role with Sound Transit and as a counselor with Compass Housing Alliance serving underserved populations,” according to his obituary.

Baker was the son of Anthony Lenorris Baker Sr. and Michelle Denise Mills.

“He was a cherished father, son, brother, cousin, uncle, partner and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him,” according to his obituary.

Cooper left an unforgettable mark on everyone fortunate enough to know him, according to his obituary at serenityseattle.com.

“Known to many as “Mr. GTM” and “Mr. Pop It,” he was the heart of every gathering bringing joy, energy, laughter and love wherever he went,” according to his obituary. “His presence was larger than life, and his impact on family, friends and the community will never be forgotten.

“Though our hearts are broken by his loss, we find comfort in the countless memories he leaves behind and the love he shared so freely.”

On the night of the crash, witness reports stated that the vehicle was southbound on 68th Avenue South and may had sideswiped another vehicle directly prior to hitting the pole, according to police. The Kent Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate and determine what led up to the crash. Police have not released any further details.