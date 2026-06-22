Kent Police Blotter: June 13-20

A sampling of Kent Police incidents June 13-20:

June 13

• Police pursuit: Officers attempted to stop a suspected impaired driver who refused to pull over, resulting in a pursuit into Auburn. The incident concluded safely, and both occupants were detained. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, and one passenger had an outstanding warrant. The driver was processed for impairment and booked.

June 14

• Burglary: Officers responded to a report of a break-in at a property on SE 208th Street. A pickup truck left the area and was followed into the county, where the driver continued into a densely wooded wetland. An extensive search was conducted with assistance from the King County Sheriff’s Office, but the individual was not located. The truck was linked to an earlier theft.

• Robbery: An individual reported being threatened and having personal items taken near an alley in the Pioneer and Central Avenue area. Officers used tracking features to locate the suspect near a local establishment, where the individual was detained and the stolen items recovered. A firearm with an altered serial number was also located.

June 15

• Missing man: Officers responded to a missing person report involving an older male who had left home after an argument. During the search, officers learned a male had been found unresponsive nearby with a life-threatening injury and a firearm present. The incident occurred within the Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction, and that agency assumed investigative responsibility.

June 18

• Shots fired: 1:30 a.m., officers at the Police East Hill Substation, 25635 104th Ave. SE, heard gunfire from a nearby parking lot. Officers responded and learned a person had discharged a firearm after an earlier disagreement involving a group of individuals. The shooter was arrested at the scene. Nearby buildings were struck, but no injuries were reported.

• Park dispute: 6:24 p.m., officers responded to Wilson Playfields, 13028 SE 251st St., regarding an earlier dispute. The reporting party said they returned from playing soccer and found a known individual going through their belongings. The individual left the area with the reporting party’s earbuds.

June 19

• Boat launch dispute: 3:57 p.m., officers responded to the Lake Fenwick Boat Launch, 25828 Lake Fenwick Road, regarding a dispute over a fishing pole. The reporting party said another individual claimed ownership of the pole and made threatening statements. Officers located the parties involved, and the individual who made the threats was arrested.

• Vehicle strikes leg: Officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision. It was determined the driver, who appeared intoxicated, had unintentionally driven over a friend’s leg. The pedestrian was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A blood warrant was completed for the driver, and the case was referred to the traffic unit.

• False reporting: Officers responded to what was initially reported as a verbal domestic dispute between a grandfather and his son-in-law, later updated to include reported threats involving a weapon. Officers determined the grandfather did not have access to weapons, and a review of 911 audio revealed the son-in-law had made inaccurate claims to expedite police response. He was arrested for false reporting.

June 20

• Domestic dispute: Officers responded to a domestic dispute involving a reported physical confrontation and property damage. The involved individual left the scene before officers arrived. Due to escalating behavior and ongoing safety concerns, officers issued one of the newly implemented domestic-violence support phones, which assisted the victim in contacting out-of-area family and obtaining temporary housing resources.