Kent School Board appoints Stefani Braicks as new member

Stefani Braicks is the new member of the Kent School Board, replacing Andy Song who resigned in April.

Braicks took the oath of office June 24 during the regular board meeting. The board voted to appoint her to the Kent School District 1 director position June 9 after receiving three applicants.

A Kent homeowner for more than 16 years, Braicks is deeply connected to the Kent School District community, according to a June 25 district press release. She and her family are actively involved in local schools, with two sons currently attending elementary and middle school in the district.

Braicks brings 18 years of professional experience that includes director of communications for a Puget Sound-based earth science and engineering firm. In her role, she partnered closely with executive leadership and a board of directors to develop organizational strategy, build trust and ensure clear, transparent communication across a complex organization, according to the district.

She earned a bachelor of arts in public relations from Western Washington University in Bellingham and a master of communication management from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, graduating with a 4.0 GPA.

Prior to her appointment, Braicks served six years on the Emerald Park Elementary Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) as secretary, vice president and president. She has remained actively engaged in school and community life and deepened her commitment to equity and inclusion through her professional work co-chairing a statewide engineering industry committee focused on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, according to the district.

Braicks said she sought appointment to the board with a focus on strengthening community trust, supporting fiscal responsibility and expanding equitable access for every student. Her priorities include rebuilding public confidence to support future funding measures, closing opportunity gaps for underserved families, supporting educators and staff, and ensuring transparent student-centered decision-making.

“Strong communication and thoughtful leadership are essential to meeting the challenges facing public education,” Braicks said. “I’m committed to listening, building trust and working alongside our community to support every student.”

Braicks is active in the Kent community with her family, cheering on her sons in competitive swimming, gymnastics and local PGA Jr. League events.

The other applicants for the position were Jimmy Kahl and Christopher Vasquez. The board has five members.

Applicants had to have a permanent residence within the boundaries of Director District 1, which is roughly S/SE 240th Street to the south; SE 192nd Street to the north; 116th Avenue SE to the east; and Military Road to the west. Kent schools within the boundaries include River Ridge, Neely-O’Brien and Panther Lake elementary schools.

Song resigned April 17 from the board because he is moving out of town. Braicks will complete the remaining time on Song’s four-year term. She will serve until Dec. 8, 2027.

Braicks will be eligible to run in the November 2027 election for the position and must file during the May 2027 period with King County Elections.