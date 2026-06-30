Kent releases lineup for Summer Concert Series at 3 venues

Nite Wave will play July 15 at Kent Station as part of the city’s Summer Concert Series. COURTESY PHOTO, Nite Wave

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Hell’s Belles all-female AC/DC tribute band will perform Aug. 6 during the city of Kent’s Summer Concert Series at Morrill Meadows Park. COURTESY PHOTO, Backstage Flash

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The city of Kent Summer Concert Series in 2026 will once again feature free events at three venues.

The performances start July 8 and go through Aug. 13.

The noon Wednesday Picnic Performances are at West Fenwick Park. Kent Station Summer Sounds are 6 p.m. Wednesday events at Kent Station shopping center. Thursdays Music in the Meadows returns for the second year at Morrill Meadows Park next to the Kent YMCA.

Event organizers moved the Thursday evening concerts last year to Morrill Meadows Park after many years at Lake Meridian Park and found a positive reception from fans and groups with the new setting.

The 2026 lineup:

WEDNESDAY PICNIC PERFORMANCES

Especially for Kids – noon to 1 p.m.

Presented by Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services

West Fenwick Park, 3808 Reith Road

In conjunction with Kent Parks Summer Playgrounds, great performances as well as water games, carnival-style activities, sno-cones and sports.

• July 8: Ants, Ants, Ants

Fun and fanciful music with stylistic nods to 1970s era Sesame Street and School House Rock

• July 15 MISTER G

A Latin Grammy award-winning artist, author and educator

• July 22 Harmonica Pocket

Indie Acoustic Folk for families

• July 29 Fyutch

Family-friendly hip-hop, soul, R&B and pop

• Aug. 5 123 Andrés

Catchy songs and lively performances get the whole audience dancing, singing and learning

KENT STATION SUMMER SOUNDS

6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays

Presented by Kent Station, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way

• July 8 Darren Motamedy

Smooth jazz from a celebrated saxophonist and Kent native

• July 15 Nite Wave 80’s Nite

High energy ‘80s New Wave

• July 22 Oncore Featuring the Platinum Horns

Top 40, pop, R&B

• July 29 Slim Wizzy

Country, rock and blues

• Aug. 5 School of Rock Kent

Students perform music from 70+ years of rock and roll

THURSDAYS MUSIC IN THE MEADOW

6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Presented by Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services

Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th St.

• July 9 Taken by the Sky

Step back in time and experience the thrill of Fleetwood Mac

Food service by Dirty Dawgz and KONA Ice of Maple Valley

• July 16 Code Beebe & the Crooks

This Northwest country staple is known for their progressive rock take on country music.

Food Service by Kettle Beach Concessions and KONA Ice of Maple Valley.

• July 23 Paperback Writer

This Beatles experience takes audiences on a trip through the musical years of the world’s most popular rock group of all time

Food service by Dirty Dawgz and KONA Ice of Maple Valley

• July 30 The West Coast Feed

An electrifying soul revival sound featuring both catchy originals and popular covers

Food service by Dirty Dawgz and KONA Ice of Maple Valley

• Aug. 6 Hell’s Belles: World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band

This ferocious band, endorsed by Angus Young himself, delivers authentic, pitch-perfect AC/DC

Food service by the Swaggn Wagon and KONA Ice of Maple Valley

• Aug. 13 The Scrunchies

The Scrunchies are a totally rad 80’s cover band

Food service by the Swaggn Wagon and KONA Ice of Maple Valley