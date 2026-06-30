Kent releases lineup for Summer Concert Series at 3 venues
Published 9:59 am Tuesday, June 30, 2026
The city of Kent Summer Concert Series in 2026 will once again feature free events at three venues.
The performances start July 8 and go through Aug. 13.
The noon Wednesday Picnic Performances are at West Fenwick Park. Kent Station Summer Sounds are 6 p.m. Wednesday events at Kent Station shopping center. Thursdays Music in the Meadows returns for the second year at Morrill Meadows Park next to the Kent YMCA.
Event organizers moved the Thursday evening concerts last year to Morrill Meadows Park after many years at Lake Meridian Park and found a positive reception from fans and groups with the new setting.
The 2026 lineup:
WEDNESDAY PICNIC PERFORMANCES
Especially for Kids – noon to 1 p.m.
Presented by Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services
West Fenwick Park, 3808 Reith Road
In conjunction with Kent Parks Summer Playgrounds, great performances as well as water games, carnival-style activities, sno-cones and sports.
• July 8: Ants, Ants, Ants
Fun and fanciful music with stylistic nods to 1970s era Sesame Street and School House Rock
• July 15 MISTER G
A Latin Grammy award-winning artist, author and educator
• July 22 Harmonica Pocket
Indie Acoustic Folk for families
• July 29 Fyutch
Family-friendly hip-hop, soul, R&B and pop
• Aug. 5 123 Andrés
Catchy songs and lively performances get the whole audience dancing, singing and learning
KENT STATION SUMMER SOUNDS
6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays
Presented by Kent Station, Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way
• July 8 Darren Motamedy
Smooth jazz from a celebrated saxophonist and Kent native
• July 15 Nite Wave 80’s Nite
High energy ‘80s New Wave
• July 22 Oncore Featuring the Platinum Horns
Top 40, pop, R&B
• July 29 Slim Wizzy
Country, rock and blues
• Aug. 5 School of Rock Kent
Students perform music from 70+ years of rock and roll
THURSDAYS MUSIC IN THE MEADOW
6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Presented by Kent Parks, Recreation & Community Services
Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th St.
• July 9 Taken by the Sky
Step back in time and experience the thrill of Fleetwood Mac
Food service by Dirty Dawgz and KONA Ice of Maple Valley
• July 16 Code Beebe & the Crooks
This Northwest country staple is known for their progressive rock take on country music.
Food Service by Kettle Beach Concessions and KONA Ice of Maple Valley.
• July 23 Paperback Writer
This Beatles experience takes audiences on a trip through the musical years of the world’s most popular rock group of all time
Food service by Dirty Dawgz and KONA Ice of Maple Valley
• July 30 The West Coast Feed
An electrifying soul revival sound featuring both catchy originals and popular covers
Food service by Dirty Dawgz and KONA Ice of Maple Valley
• Aug. 6 Hell’s Belles: World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band
This ferocious band, endorsed by Angus Young himself, delivers authentic, pitch-perfect AC/DC
Food service by the Swaggn Wagon and KONA Ice of Maple Valley
• Aug. 13 The Scrunchies
The Scrunchies are a totally rad 80’s cover band
Food service by the Swaggn Wagon and KONA Ice of Maple Valley