Altercation at Kent health clinic becomes a homicide

HealthPoint has a clinic at 403 E. Meeker St., in Kent, where a security guard died in May from injuries suffered in a Jan. 9 altercation. COURTESY PHOTO, HealthPoint

A physical altercation in January at a HealthPoint Clinic in Kent became a homicide with the recent death of a security guard who worked at the facility.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide in its July 9 report. Samson Mohammed, 62, of Tacoma, died May 13 from complications of blunt force trauma suffered Jan. 9 at the clinic, 403 E. Meeker St., according to the report.

“It began as a physical altercation between a person at the HealthPoint clinic and the facility security guard (Mohammed),” said Kent Police Deputy Chief Matt Stansfield in a July 9 email. “The security guard was shoved by this person and fell, hitting their head on the pavement.”

Mohammed died four months later in Tacoma.

Stansfield didn’t provide details about what led up to the altercation, but issued the following statement when asked about the next steps in the case.

“We have all the parties identified so we do have a suspect and the case is currently set for review by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office,” he said.

Renton-based HealthPoint is a community-based, community-supported, and community-governed network of nonprofit health centers that use evidence-based care and are dedicated to providing expert, high-quality care to all who need it, regardless of circumstances, according to its website.

The company, founded in 1971, has about 20 locations, all in King County, including Kent Urgent Care at 219 State Ave. N. The clinic on East Meeker Street offers medical, dental and pharmacy services.