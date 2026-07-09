Kent School Board looks for pro, con levy committee members

The Kent School Board is seeking members for pro and con committees to prepare arguments about Resolution 1718, Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy, on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

The board may appoint a committee to prepare arguments advocating voters’ approval of the four-year measure; and appoint a committee to prepare arguments for advocating voters’ rejection of the measure, according to a July 7 Kent School District press release.

The pro and con committees are limited to three members for each committee, which will prepare statements for the King County Elections Voters’ Pamphlet.

Anyone interested in serving on one of the committees must provide their full name, address, telephone number and contact information to the Office of Communications and Public Affairs by 3 p.m. Friday, July 17. All such information will be a matter of public record and forwarded to the Board of Directors.

Send your information via email to communications@kent.k12.wa.us. For more information, call the Office of Communications and Public Affairs at 253-373-7524.