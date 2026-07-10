Around the sound sports episode 12: Kentwood head football coach Quincey Davison

A new episode of Around the Sound Sports is now live. This weeks episode is featuring Kentwood High School head coach Quincey Davison, who is preparing for his second year at the helm of the Conks.

Davison discusses the recent summer camp success the Conks have seen on the field and goes into detail about a football camp at Fife and a joint practice against Lakes High School. Davison also talks about players he is looking forward to seeing take the field in the fall for the silver, green and black.

Follow us on instagram @aroundthesoundsportspod and subscribe on YouTube to watch the full length podcast.