Man, 20, who drowned in Green River Gorge identified

An unconscious man who was pulled from the Green River Gorge near Black Diamond was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Photo courtesy ZONE3PIOs

A man who died Saturday, July 18 while swimming below the Green River Gorge bridge, has been identified as Daniel Petersen-Lloyd, 20.

Petersen-Lloyd died from drowning, according to a July 20 report by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled the death an accident.

According to the the King County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about 3:45 p.m. from friends of the man.

Mountain View Fire & Rescue, Puget Sound Fire, Enumclaw FD, Valley Regional Fire Authority, South King Fire and Rescue and King County Medic One responded along with the sheriff’s office. When they arrived, the man’s friends had already pulled him out of the water.

Although first responders attempted CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Green River Gorge is in Black Diamond.

The sheriff’s office reminded people that jumping into bodies of water can be dangerous, and people should always check the depth of the water and for any hazards first.

Even so, Plateau-area bodies of water can still be dangerous.

From 2018 through 2024, 190 people lost their lives to preventable drowning in King County, averaging more than 27 deaths annually.

Most (73%) of these deaths were among men and more than 60% of decedents had drugs and/or alcohol in their system at the time of the incident.

The cold is also a dangerous factor.

In King County, many rivers and lakes stay between 50 and 60 degrees in summer. Swimming in this cold water – even when the temperature outside is hot – can trigger a physiological response that leads to panic, rapid breathing, and drowning, especially without a life jacket.

Experts at the King County Sheriff’s Office, Public Health – Seattle & King County, and the Department of Natural Resources and Parks shared these potentially life-saving tips for anyone enjoying the water:

• Wear a life jacket – discounts and loaners are available

• Do not consume alcohol and drugs when around water

• Remember that lakes, rivers and the ocean can remain dangerously cold even when the air temperature is warm

• Take extreme caution around rivers. If you do choose to enter a river, always tell someone where you plan to enter and exit before you leave home

• When children are swimming or playing near the water, designate an adult to watch and stay nearby at all times

• Swim at public pools monitored by lifeguards and enroll in swim lessons