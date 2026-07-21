Pedestrian killed in Kent July 18 by vehicle along Pacific Highway

Kent Police continue to investigate a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that killed a 55-year-old man as he crossed Pacific Highway South.

Luis G. Jimenez Rodriguez died from multiple blunt force injuries in the July 18 collision, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, which ruled his death an accident.

Police arrested a 35-year-old Federal Way resident for investigation of DUI-marijuana and first-degree negligent driving with a vulnerable user, according to a July 21 email from Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla. A person commits negligent driving with a vulnerable user when he or she operates a vehicle in a manner that is both negligent and endangers any person and proximately causes the death of a vulnerable user of a public way, according to state law.

“The investigation is ongoing, including receiving the toxicology information on the driver, which can take a while,” Padilla said “As more information/evidence is confirmed, additional charges may be added.”

Officers responded at about 9:40 p.m. July 18 to a fatal collision at the intersection of South 236th Street and Pacific Highway South, Padilla said. Medics also responded and attempted lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

“Initial information shows the vehicle had a green turn arrow to turn south on Pacific Highway from 236th, leaving the light rail station and the pedestrian entered the crosswalk on a do not cross,” Padilla said.

The Kent Des Moines light rail station is at 23525 30th Ave. S., just east of Pacific Highway South.