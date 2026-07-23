Section of West Willis Street in Kent to close all weekend

Kent drivers who plan to use West Willis Street between 74th Avenue South and Fourth Avenue South, which is the roundabout, will need to find a new route from 9 p.m. Friday, July 24th through about 11 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

There will be a full road closure all weekend in that section along the well-traveled street so Union Pacific Railroad can replace tracks, crossing pads and pave new asphalt, according to a spokesperson with RoadSafe Traffic Systems, who confirmed the closing times and dates.

While regular maintenance is performed as needed, a full rehabilitation of a crossing with high volume traffic is done about every eight to 10 years, according to the spokesperson.