Two injured in SR 167 vehicle rollover crash near Kent/Auburn

A 35-year-old Auburn woman and a 56-year-old Orting man were seriously injured in a vehicle rollover crash around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

The collision between two vehicles occurred along northbound State Route 167 at the South 277th Street junction near the Kent/Auburn border, according to a July 29 Washington State Patrol (WSP) press memo.

The Auburn woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was transported to a local hospital and was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt by WSP. She had a 62-year-old woman from Auburn as her passenger. It was also reported by WSP that the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt but she was not injured in the collision.

The Orting man was the driver of another vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Valley Medical Center in Renton with injuries, according to WSP.

The Auburn woman was traveling along northbound SR 167 at the South 277th Street junction in lane one of three. She lost control, spun out, crossed all lanes and struck the jersey barrier before coming to a stop in lane three, according to the press memo.

The Orting man was traveling northbound in lane three and failed to stop before it struck the first vehicle. This caused his vehicle to roll and come to a rest upside down in lanes one and two, according to WSP.

The collision resulted in a roadway blockage for approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes.

Both vehicles were reported to be totaled. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the press memo. WSP listed speed as the cause of the crash.