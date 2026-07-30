Pedestrian struck, killed on SR-167 in Renton near I-405

A pedestrian was killed on Wednesday night, July 29 after being struck by a vehicle in Renton.

Farron Kyle Wood, 21, of Clarkridge, Arkansas, was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 167 exiting to Interstate 405 at 10:51 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Wood reportedly entered the road from the right side and attempted to cross, according to WSP. The 2007 Honda Pilot struck Wood, who came to rest in the far right lane. He died at the scene. The vehicle had reported damage and a towing company was used.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 hours and 15 minutes.