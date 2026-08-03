Man faces murder charge in Kent Scenic Hill shooting

A 40-year-old Tacoma man allegedly fatally shot another man at close range during a disturbance at a graduation party July 26 at a Kent house.

Solomon Fola pleaded not guilty Aug. 3 to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault. Fola remained Aug. 3 in King County’s Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent with bail set at $2 million, according to jail records. He has a pre-trial hearing Aug. 24.

Fola is accused of killing Brian Talo, 41, of Kent. Talo died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Based on the soot and residue found on Talo’s T-shirt and shorts, it was estimated that he was shot from approximately one foot away, according to charging documents.

Fola reportedly showed up intoxicated and unvited to a family graduation party and became upset when one of the other partygoers gave a bag to Fola’s wife because he thought she was going to get sick (from drinking alcohol), according to charging papers. When that man told Fola he had helped his wife, Fola, reportedly unprovoked, punched him in the face and caused him to fall to the ground.

After others at the party told Fola his actions were inappropriate and unnecessary, he allegedly argued with others, including Talo, who was seated at the time. Fola reportedly stepped closer to Talo, who stood up and pushed him away, according to charging documents.

Fola fell and then took out his 9mm gun and fired twice, hitting Talo in the thigh and the abdomen. Other family members were near Talo and could have been shot, according to prosecutors. Talo was unarmed.

Kent Police officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:47 a.m. July 26 to a house in the 900 block of East Cherry Hill Street of Scenic Hill, just east of downtown. When officers arrived, they located Talo suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers, Puget Sound Fire personnel and King County medics immediately began lifesaving efforts, but Talo died at the scene, according to police.

Another man kept Fola in a chokehold with his legs wrapped around him until police arrived. Officers took Fola into custody without incident.

Detectives interviewed eight witnesses who all had the same recollection of events, according to charging papers. When they tried to interview Fola, he invoked his right to remain silent.

Fola has a criminal history that includes a 2014 conviction for manufacturing/delivery of amphetamines and methamphetamines; a 2005 conviction for no contact order violation; and convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm in 2008 and 2014.

GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been started for the wife and child of Talo.

Tai Savini, of Kent, posted the account to raise funds for her sister Emily Savini, the wife of Talo.

“Recently, my sister Emily Talo experienced the sudden and tragic loss of her husband,” Tai Savini wrote. “As you can imagine, our entire family is devastated, and she is now facing not only immense emotional grief but also unexpected financial burdens.

“As you may know, he was entirely focused on his family—Brian Talo was a man of few words but a true protector to his family and anyone who got to know him. His bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. He saved many lives that night, especially the kids.”

Tai Savini said donations will go directly toward helping her sister cover immediate expenses and navigate the difficult road ahead.