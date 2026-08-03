WinCo is officially open in Renton

Over 200 employees work at the new Renton WinCo, with Jason Sanborn (far left) as store manager. The new WinCo is now open at 800 Garden Ave. N in Renton. Photo courtesy of WinCo.

Makayla is one of 200 workers at the Renton WinCo, an employee-owned company. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Pizza is on the menu at the WinCo kitchen. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Some of the first few hundred customers to use the brand new WinCo checkout lanes. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

WinCo’s Shawn hands out small aisle maps for customers as they waited to get into the new WinCo. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

A queue stretched the length of the massive building the morning of opening day for the Renton WinCo. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

First-day WinCo shoppers were gifted a variety of complimentary grocery goods as they exited the store. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

Renton City Councilmember Carmen Rivera and her spouse Jas were among WinCo’s first day shoppers. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

With its low prices, WinCo is a popular and highly-anticipated addition to Renton’s grocery options. Photo by Bailey Jo Josie/Sound Publishing.

“Today’s the day! Today’s the day!” excited WinCo shoppers said while waiting outside the store early Monday morning, and after much speculation, anticipation and excitement, the Renton WinCo is officially open to shoppers.

Set to open at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, the parking lot was packed and the line stretched along the building as local shoppers made their way through the pristine aisles of the new WinCo, with small kids gravitating towards the bulk candy aisle and shopping carts nosing their way down through the various departments.

Shoppers could be heard talking about the low prices of grocery goods, something that has become a priority for families as grocery prices have risen dramatically. The Associated Press recently reported that groceries have gotten “33% more expensive in U.S. cities since the beginning of 2019,” citing government data that showed that in the 7.5 years prior to 2019, grocery prices had only risen to 6.4%.

The new Renton location, which is close to I-405, now offers low-cost grocery opportunities for shoppers surrounding Lake Washington and into Seattle.

“I’m excited for the community because it’s the closest we’ve been to, maybe a bigger city, and so we’re going to really be able to get those people from Seattle, Bellevue,” said Jason Sanborn, store manager at the Renton WinCo, in an interview. “I think we take pride in our prices and our customer service, and I think that we’re ready for the the new customers of Renton.”

WinCo Foods are employee-owned, meaning employees participate in an Employee Stock Ownership Plan that makes them part owners of the company and provides financial benefits when the company performs well.

Originally a Fry’s Electronics, WinCo Foods bought the property on May 6, 2024, for $24 million from Dash 80 Property Owner LLC. Before Dash 80 Property Owner LLC owned the property, it bought it from Boeing for $15.2 million on Nov. 17, 2000.

The new WinCo’s building was built in 2002, and its gross square footage is 151,840, according to county property records. The total square footage of the land where the WinCo will be is 501,611. In 2025, the land was valued at $22.1 million. It is speculated that the Renton location is now the largest WinCo in the company’s history.

Located at 800 Garden Ave. N., near the Lowe’s and the Target at The Landing, the Renton WinCo is open 24 hours. While WinCo does not accept credit cards, they do accept the following payment types: cash, check, debit, EBT, Mobile Tap To Pay (debit), Apple Pay (debit), Google Wallet (debit) and Samsung Wallet (debit).

For more information, visit wincofoods.com/stores/win-co-foods-renton-177/770448.

WinCo also has a location in Kent, 21100 91st Place S., just south of Renton and east of State Route 167.