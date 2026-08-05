Man in custody for Renton homicide; assault of an officer

A 42-year-old man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a police officer at the scene of a homicide in Renton.

Renton Police Department said its detectives are investigating a homicide and assault that left a woman dead and a Renton police officer seriously injured just before midnight on Monday, Aug. 3.

The officers responded to multiple reports of people hearing glass breaking and “other suspicious noises” in the 100 block of Burnett Avenue South, according to Renton Police. When they arrived, on officer spotted a man in the area who immediately ran.

While running from the police, the man allegedly stabbed the officer in the face with a knife, according to police. The officer was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

At the original crime scene, the officers discovered a trail of blood leading them to the body of an adult woman who had been fatally stabbed.