File Photo, Kent Reporter

File Photo, Kent Reporter

Kent Police investigate death of woman found at downtown park

Renton woman, 48, had head injury when located early Feb. 11 at Kaibara Park; injured man also found

Kent Police are looking into the death of a 48-year-old Renton woman found early Wednesday, Feb. 11 at a downtown park as a potential homicide.

The woman had a significant injury to her head when officers located her unconscious at Kaibara Park, 212 Second Ave. N., according to a Feb. 11 Kent Police news release. Officers also found a 53-year-old Renton man with a head injury at the park. He was breathing but unable to talk. Medics transported him to a local hospital, but police did not have an update about his condition.

Officers responded at about 3:50 a.m. to a possible overdose after a 911 caller reported he was walking through the park and noticed two people on the ground, according to police. When he checked on them, they did not respond so he went to a nearby business to have someone call 911. That witness returned to the small park, which is just east of the Kent Library, to help officers find the man and woman.

Puget Sound Fire personnel provided lifesaving medical aid to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Kent detectives are conducting the death investigation. At this time, the cause of death is undetermined, but the incident is being treated as a potential homicide, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a determination as to the cause of death at a later time and identify the woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Anyone with information that is time sensitive, is asked to call the nonemergency dispatch line 253-852-2121 or 911.




Talk to us

Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com.

To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.

Previous
Kent mayor plans State of the City address at new facility

More in News

File Photo, Kent Reporter
Kent Police investigate death of woman found at downtown park

Renton woman, 48, had head injury when located early Feb. 11 at Kaibara Park; injured man also found

t
Kent mayor plans State of the City address at new facility

Will deliver speech March 19 at Kent East Hill Operations Center

File Photo, Kent Reporter
Medical examiner identifies man fatally stabbed in Kent

27-year-old man died from stab wound of chest at West Hill apartment complex

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph could see her salary go up in 2026 to $20,000 per month, a 9.2% increase. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent
Proposal would boost Kent mayor’s annual salary to $240,000

A 9.2% increase from current pay of $219,720; City Council pay to remain the same

File Photo, Kent Reporter
Man, 26, fatally stabbed at Kent West Hill apartment complex

Officers responded early Saturday morning, Feb. 7 to the 25700 block of 27th Place South

Courtesy File Photo, U.S. Immigration and Customs
Kent School District issues staff protocols for ICE

Message aims to prepare staff should immigration authorities appear at or near schools

File Photo, Kent Reporter
Train strikes, kills Kent man, 64, in wheelchair on tracks

Feb. 4 incident at East James Street second death by train in three days in Kent

File Photo, Kent Reporter
Kent Police Blotter: Jan. 12-18

Incidents include attempted robbery, carjackings

File Photo, Kent Reporter
Kent woman standing on tracks struck and killed by train | Update

Woman identified; reportedly waving at train Feb. 2 in the 1000 block of First Avenue North

Image courtesy King County Sheriff's Office
Super Bowl patrols underway as part of ‘Night of 1,000 Stars’ campaign

Emphasis patrols will be active in King County to encourage safe driving

COURTESY PHOTO, Sound Transit
No light rail service in Kent on Saturday, Feb. 7

Sound Transit to close line between Federal Way and Angle Lake for maintenance; buses will run

t
Kent high school students hit streets to protest ICE

Hundreds oppose actions that resulted in deaths of protesters in Minneapolis and removal of immigrants