George Sichting | Obit

George Sichting | Obit

George Sichting

George Sichting, 62, of Renton, Washington passed away Feb. 3, 2026. Raised in Libby, MT, George completed college in Havre MT and made Washington his home in 1983. His work as a mechanic with JetCraft Boats and Scarff Ford led to teaching and sharing his passion as an auto mechanic teacher at Kentridge and Kent Meridian High Schools and Green River College. He is survived by his wife Sheila Holt, son Gabriel Sichting, siblings David Sichting (Linda) and Francene (Monte) Lorenz and many loving in-law siblings and families. George will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20th, 1PM at Kent Senior Activity Facility, 600 E Smith St. Kent, WA 98030.


Talk to us

Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com.

To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.

Previous
James Sheffield | Obit

More in Obituaries

James Sheffield | Obit
James Sheffield | Obit

James Alfred Sheffield June 23, 1930- January 30, 2026 James Alfred Sheffield… Continue reading

George Sichting | Obit
George Sichting | Obit

George Sichting George Sichting, 62, of Renton, Washington passed away Feb. 3,… Continue reading

Michele Palazzo | Obit
Michele Palazzo | Obit

Michele Vito Palazzo (Mike) October 4, 1935- January 8, 2026 Michele Vito… Continue reading

Janet Abbott | Obituary
Janet Abbott | Obituary

Janet Abbott September 15, 1945- July 29, 2025 Janet Abbott, 79, beloved… Continue reading

Bruce Willard | Obituary
Bruce Willard | Obituary

Bruce Michael Willard October 28, 1938- December 3, 2025 Bruce Michael Willard… Continue reading

Melvin Knott | Obituary
Melvin Knott | Obituary

Melvin Jeffery Knott July 23, 1939- November 16, 2025 It is with… Continue reading

William Portmann | Obituary
William Portmann | Obituary

William Louis Portmann May 15, 1943- October 26, 2025 William Louis Portmann… Continue reading

Jerry Miller | Obituary
Jerry Miller | Obituary

Jerome “Jerry” Miller January 6, 1941 – October 10, 2025 Jerry Miller,… Continue reading

Mary Kenney | Obituary
Mary Kenney | Obituary

Mary Stinchfield Kenney March 22, 1933- September 6, 2025 Mary Stinchfield Kenney… Continue reading

Madeline Simpson | Obituary
Madeline Simpson | Obituary

Madeline Y. Simpson November 7, 1929 to August 13, 2025 Born in… Continue reading

Linda Cluphf | Obituary
Linda Cluphf | Obituary

Linda Gayle Cluphf August 21, 1940 - July 26, 2025 Linda Gayle… Continue reading

Thomas Monstad | Obituary
Thomas Monstad | Obituary

November 30, 1939 – July 7, 2025 Thomas Monstad was born November… Continue reading