George Sichting | Obit

George Sichting

George Sichting, 62, of Renton, Washington passed away Feb. 3, 2026. Raised in Libby, MT, George completed college in Havre MT and made Washington his home in 1983. His work as a mechanic with JetCraft Boats and Scarff Ford led to teaching and sharing his passion as an auto mechanic teacher at Kentridge and Kent Meridian High Schools and Green River College. He is survived by his wife Sheila Holt, son Gabriel Sichting, siblings David Sichting (Linda) and Francene (Monte) Lorenz and many loving in-law siblings and families. George will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 20th, 1PM at Kent Senior Activity Facility, 600 E Smith St. Kent, WA 98030.





