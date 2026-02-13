James Sheffield | Obit

James Sheffield | Obit

James Alfred Sheffield

June 23, 1930- January 30, 2026

James Alfred Sheffield of Kent, Washington passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on January 30th 2026 at the age of 95. Born in Colquitt, Georgia June 23rd 1930 to Tom and Gladys Sheffield, and was the eldest of 5 children. Entered the Army at the age of 18 and was station in Washington state, where he met his beloved wife Joan of 70 years. Had a successful career of 40 plus years at The Boeing Company. Was an active member at Holy Spirit parish, where he belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Saint Vincent DePaul and various other organizations throughout the community. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, wife and infant daughter. Survived by his children Cathie Kelsey, Annette Hinze (don), James T. Sheffield (Joyce), and Kelly Cockrell. As well as 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Granddaughter. He was a beloved husband, father, and a faithful servant to his family, church, and community. Jim will be truly missed and will always be remembered in our hearts. In lieu of flowers if you wish, donate to Holy Spirit parish at 310 3rd Ave S. Kent, WA. 98032. Funeral service will be Friday February 20th at 11am at Saint Anthony’s Chapel of Holy Spirit Parish, 304 3rd Ave S. Kent WA. 98032.


Talk to us

Please share your story tips by emailing editor@kentreporter.com.

To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.kentreporter.com/submit-letter/. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. (We’ll only publish your name and hometown.) Please keep letters to 300 words or less.

Previous
George Sichting | Obit

More in Obituaries

James Sheffield | Obit
James Sheffield | Obit

James Alfred Sheffield June 23, 1930- January 30, 2026 James Alfred Sheffield… Continue reading

George Sichting | Obit
George Sichting | Obit

George Sichting George Sichting, 62, of Renton, Washington passed away Feb. 3,… Continue reading

Michele Palazzo | Obit
Michele Palazzo | Obit

Michele Vito Palazzo (Mike) October 4, 1935- January 8, 2026 Michele Vito… Continue reading

Janet Abbott | Obituary
Janet Abbott | Obituary

Janet Abbott September 15, 1945- July 29, 2025 Janet Abbott, 79, beloved… Continue reading

Bruce Willard | Obituary
Bruce Willard | Obituary

Bruce Michael Willard October 28, 1938- December 3, 2025 Bruce Michael Willard… Continue reading

Melvin Knott | Obituary
Melvin Knott | Obituary

Melvin Jeffery Knott July 23, 1939- November 16, 2025 It is with… Continue reading

William Portmann | Obituary
William Portmann | Obituary

William Louis Portmann May 15, 1943- October 26, 2025 William Louis Portmann… Continue reading

Jerry Miller | Obituary
Jerry Miller | Obituary

Jerome “Jerry” Miller January 6, 1941 – October 10, 2025 Jerry Miller,… Continue reading

Mary Kenney | Obituary
Mary Kenney | Obituary

Mary Stinchfield Kenney March 22, 1933- September 6, 2025 Mary Stinchfield Kenney… Continue reading

Madeline Simpson | Obituary
Madeline Simpson | Obituary

Madeline Y. Simpson November 7, 1929 to August 13, 2025 Born in… Continue reading

Linda Cluphf | Obituary
Linda Cluphf | Obituary

Linda Gayle Cluphf August 21, 1940 - July 26, 2025 Linda Gayle… Continue reading

Thomas Monstad | Obituary
Thomas Monstad | Obituary

November 30, 1939 – July 7, 2025 Thomas Monstad was born November… Continue reading