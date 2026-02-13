James Sheffield | Obit

James Alfred Sheffield

June 23, 1930- January 30, 2026

James Alfred Sheffield of Kent, Washington passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on January 30th 2026 at the age of 95. Born in Colquitt, Georgia June 23rd 1930 to Tom and Gladys Sheffield, and was the eldest of 5 children. Entered the Army at the age of 18 and was station in Washington state, where he met his beloved wife Joan of 70 years. Had a successful career of 40 plus years at The Boeing Company. Was an active member at Holy Spirit parish, where he belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Saint Vincent DePaul and various other organizations throughout the community. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, wife and infant daughter. Survived by his children Cathie Kelsey, Annette Hinze (don), James T. Sheffield (Joyce), and Kelly Cockrell. As well as 8 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Granddaughter. He was a beloved husband, father, and a faithful servant to his family, church, and community. Jim will be truly missed and will always be remembered in our hearts. In lieu of flowers if you wish, donate to Holy Spirit parish at 310 3rd Ave S. Kent, WA. 98032. Funeral service will be Friday February 20th at 11am at Saint Anthony’s Chapel of Holy Spirit Parish, 304 3rd Ave S. Kent WA. 98032.





