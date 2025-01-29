Pack the Gym delivers a celebration of sport and community

When it comes to community events in Kent, nothing matches the energy and passion of “Pack the Gym,” put on by the Kentridge on Jan. 27 in partnership with Special Olympics of Washington and the Kent School District.

From the food truck and free T-shirts, countless memories are made on and off the floor for spectators and players alike.

Unified sports work as a way for kids with learning disabilities to play sports partnered with general population kids. Pack the Gym gives kids — who might not have to opportunity to play sports at all — a chance to play in front of a full house.

For players like Alex Palacios, a Kentwood High School senior, had a chance to come out of his shell. Alex played Unified last year, but was very timid and nervous about it. He would usually walk up and down the court, but this year, Alex was running.

“Last year it was really hard. We would drive him here and take him home. But now he takes the bus and is okay with it and is with his teammates. Now he is running, his hands are up in the air and he doesn’t have to be prompted anymore. He came to play,” his mom Christina Palacios said.

Unified sports gives kids this opportunity, and even surprises parents with how much they change.

“Never did I think he would do anything like this. There was never any opportunity… I never hid him from the world, everyone is going to know my Alex,” Palacios said.

Alex has come a long way from where he started in the world of athletics and just being a kid in high school. He now has had his world open up, and his mom never could have expected this.

“I’m just so proud of him,” she said. “It’s amazing. When I was in high school I was the wallflower. This would have killed me. But he’s doing it.”

For Christina Palacios, she has seen her friends brag about their kids competing in sports Alex’s entire life. The fact that she can now share Alex with her world means even more to her.

“Now I have something to share and I have something to brag about my son and I love it. They’re gonna be looking at my Alex and say ‘Ah congrats Alex, I’m so proud of you.’ It’s nice, it’s so nice,” she said.

Parents often express gratitude for this effort by the Kent School District and Special Olympics Washington.

“It is so heartwarming when you hear stories the parents tell us. To be able to have them share, ‘that this changed my child’s life,’” said Chris Kunzelman, administrative assistant of Kent School District athletics and activities. “The kids walk through the cafeteria and their able bodied and general education friends will talk to them. A year ago or two years ago, they didn’t have gen ed friends… But now their friends are a much wider variety of kids that are a part of their school.”

This year’s Pack the Gym was just between Kentridge and Kentwood, where in years past, Kent-Meridian has been involved. It may be a Unified basketball game, but both sides want to win.

MarQuice Murphy, a senior, attended Kentwood previously but moved and now goes to Kentridge — and he had only one thing on his mind. This year, the students wanted to play a full 32-minute game. Normally play is broken up, but this time, the players wanted to get the full experience.

“I’m happy to go against them. I can’t wait to beat them,” MarQuice Murphy said. “For me I just want to score. I want to make the crowd loud.”

Ethan Sugimoto is a partner athlete and as a partner, his job is to make sure that everyone feels involved. Pack the Gym as an event does that itself, without Sugimoto even trying.

“It creates a good atmosphere for the community… It’s a good moment for them and a good experience. I really enjoy it,” Sugimoto said.

Being involved in Unified sports, especially during Pack the Gym night, is a big deal for the players. With the band and the crowd environment, it feels like a high intensity playoff game, but the players don’t feel any of the pressure.

Growth happens constantly through Unified sports, on and off the court.

“I’ve seen a lot of growth. Kids who don’t normally play have come up to me and asked me how to do things,” MarQuice Murphy said.

At the end of the night, it didn’t matter who won or lost. Instead, it was a celebration of sport and community and a special one at that.