Royals boys soccer wins seventh straight after slow start

Keilor Garcia puts Decatur to bed after scoring the second Royals goal of the night. Ben Ray / The Reporter

Keilor Garcia puts Decatur to bed after scoring the second Royals goal of the night. Ben Ray / The Reporter

One would describe the Kent-Meridian boys soccer team’s start to the season as shaky. The Royals went winless in their first five games of the season, but after a 2-1 win over Decatur High School on April 14, the Royals have now won seven games in a row.

Manager Brian Gabert knew he had a tall task against him as Decatur had won three in a row and hadn’t given up more than a single goal in all three of those games.

“They are good defensively and they will make your lives miserable,” Gabert told his side pregame.

Over the last seven games, the Royals are looking like the team that won the NPSL last season and made it to state the year before.

“I think the first few games we played it was a matter of gelling. I think they are starting to click communication-wise,” Gabert said.

A big part of that is Irving Baca Silva getting involved back on the pitch. The senior is talented with the ball at his feet, but has been battling a sports hernia so far this season. Baca Silva is one of two Seattle Sounders Academy players on the Royals’ roster this year.

“Irving is just a special player. He can do things that nobody else can, stuff that I have never seen,” Gabert said.

Baca Silva sent a diagonal ball past the Decatur defense for Johnny Chino Lopez, which Chino Lopez took on goal and beat the Decatur keeper for the opening goal in the 17th minute.

It’s hard for Gabert to control his excitement when talking about Baca Silva: “He never could play those through balls. Like how? Then it is like BAM and ‘OH,’ oh my god those are amazing,” Gabert said with a lot of animation and energy.

The next best look the Royals had in the first half was from the former Sounders Academy player in Keilor Garcia.

Garcia and Baca-Silva are arguably the most talented midfield pairing in the entire NPSL in 3A and 4A combined. The two of them can carry Kent-Meridian to new heights.

“They both have a very secure understanding of the game. Irving was just born with a gift,” Gabert said.

Garcia took a shot from just inside the 18-yard box that left Andrew Lang in a stand-still as all the goalkeeper could do was watch the ball kiss the post. Kent-Meridian went into the locker rooms up 1-0, but Gabert wanted more.

“God I wish we would have scored more in the first half. We had so many good through balls,” Gabert said.

His team responded to that call in the fifth minute of the second half. On just their second shot of the half, Garcia smashed a shot into the top left corner to give Kent-Meridian a two-goal cushion.

Any spectator can see Kent-Meridian constantly subbing in players throughout the game. It’s a new aspect of the game for Gabert as now he can really create tactical advantages for his side. Depth has always been hard for Gabert and the Royals, but now there are aspects of the game Kent-Meridian can tap into that haven’t been available before.

“It’s crazy. I had guys on the bench tonight that have been playing all season. It’s a huge tactical advantage. I am super blessed, but it makes it really hard to sit guys that play at the highest-level clubs. They all bring something special. It’s fun to watch,” Gabert said.

Kent-Meridian also had a solid turnout of fans watching the game against Decatur. Spring sports are difficult to get fans to attend in general. Baseball, fastpitch and soccer don’t have the allure of a basketball or football game. But fans are starting to show up and support the Royals this season as they are building a culture on the field.

“Parents are very supportive of their kids, some of the JV kids hang out. There are a lot of Keilor followers, they are in the hallways all day long and come watch. That’s fun, that is what it’s all about, having a community and having a place where you can cheer for your teammates and classmates,” Gabert said.

On April 18, the Royals take on Auburn Mountainview, who lead the NPSL in the standings. Coming off a final four last year and a 2-0 win over Kent-Meridian earlier in the season, the Royals are ready to compete at the highest level.

“This is what soccer is all about,” Gabert said. “This will be the cracker.”