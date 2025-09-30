Kent-based Puget Sound Fire releases procession routes for Webb

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Kent-based Puget Sound Fire has released the procession routes to the Celebration of Life in Federal Way for Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Webb, 55, a 26-year veteran of the department, died Sept. 5 of cancer. He retired from the agency June 30, after nearly four years as deputy chief. It is considered a line-of-duty death due to occupational-related cancer.

The service is at 1 p.m. at Christian Faith Center, 33645 20th Ave. S.

Procession No. 1

(Starts at 10:55 a.m. at Fire Station 74, 24611 116th Ave. SE, in Kent)

• Turn left out of Station 74 apparatus bay onto 116th Avenue SE

• Travel north on 116th Avenue SE to SE 240th Street

• Turn left at SE 240th Street

• Travel west on SE 240th Street to Central Avenue North

• Turn Right at Central Avenue North

• Travel on Central Avenue North to SE 208th Street

• Turn left at SE 208th Street

• Turn into the parking lot at 84th Avenue Business Center

Procession No. 2

(Starts at 11:10 a.m., 20811 84th Ave. S., in Kent

• Exit the 84th Avenue Business Center parking lot onto SE 208th Street

• Turn left at 84th Avenue South

• Turn left at South 196th Street

• Turn left on 72nd Avenue South

• Turn right on South 212th Street

• Turn left on 68th Avenue South

• Turn right on Peasley Canyon Road

• Turn left on Weyerhaeuser Way South

• Travel south on Weyerhaeuser Way South to the round-about and take the first exit onto South 336th Street

• Travel west on South 336th Street to the parking lot of Christian Faith Center, arrival 11:55 a.m.

Link to view the procession route: https://bit.ly/PSF_Procession

Livestream link: https://www.facebook.com/pugetsoundfire