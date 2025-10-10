Bonaci Fine Jewelry to close in Kent after 35 years

Bob Bonaci plans to spend more time rowing after he retires. COURTESY PHOTO, Bob Bonaci

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After 35 years of owning and operating a jewelry store in Kent, Bob Bonaci is retiring and closing down Bonaci Fine Jewelry.

The store, 302 E. Smith St., just east of Central Avenue, will begin a going-out-of business sale starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 7, according to its Oct. 8 press release to announce the closing.

“The retirement dilemma is real,” Bonaci said in an Oct. 9 email. “Should I keep working or pull the plug and start that next chapter in life. Owning a small business is taxing and rewarding at the same time. The flexibility of being the owner and helping my community celebrate their life occasions with jewelry has be a reward beyond measure.”

Bonaci said he started his jewelry business career in 1991 when he bought Stewart’s Jewelers from Bill Stewart in 1991.

“We were located in downtown Kent on the corner of Second Avenue and Meeker Street, the heart of Kent,” Bonaci said. “Back before Kent Station and when JC Penney still had a downtown location.”

Bonaci moved the business to its current location in 2003. He purchased an old Taco Bell site and converted it to a jewelry store.

“We have enjoyed the opportunity to offer custom jewelry and fine gold and diamonds to our customer at super competitive prices,” he said. “Being part of a large buying group, we have been able to go ‘toe to toe’ against the big chain stores.”

In addition to the customers, Bonaci will miss his employees.

“I will miss working with such a committed and educated staff here, but I will still be active in Kent, just this time as a landlord,” he said.

Bonaci said he is actively seeking a new tenant.

“I am hopeful to find a great fit for this busy corner of town,” he said.

Bonaci, who is married with three daughters, looks forward to spending more time as an outdoor enthusiast. He’s competed twice in a human-powered boat race called the Seventy 48, rowing from Tacoma to Port Townsend. Participants must cover 70 miles in 48 hours.

“I might consider it again now that I will have more time to spend on the water,” Bonaci said.

It will also give Bonaci more time to reflect on his 35 years in the jewelry business.

“Kent has blessed me is so many ways, loving the community, active in Kent Rotary for years, and seeing the city of Kent grow over the years, all have impacted myself and my business,” he said.