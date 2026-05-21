Kent man, 33, sentenced to six years for drug trafficking

A 33-year-old Kent man received a six-year prison sentence for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy while armed with firearms.

Treyvon Mitchell was sentenced May 21 in U.S. District Court in Seattle, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in March. Mitchell was identified as a member of the Jackson Family Drug Trafficking Organization that was indicted with 14 arrests in October 2024.

“You were part of a conspiracy to distribute drugs across state lines and you were armed while doing it…fentanyl is already deadly on its own,” U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead said at the sentencing hearing. “People died here. Three people died in one day on the Lummi reservation from fentanyl that this conspiracy was pumping into that community…that was the business you were in. And the guns made it worse.”

A wire-tap investigation revealed Mitchell and alleged drug trafficking leader Marquise Jackson discussed their drug distribution conspiracy as well as sex trafficking activity.

“Equally disturbing, a gun seized in a search of Mitchell’s home has been tied to three different Seattle shootings,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Neil Floyd. “This sentence is needed to protect the public.”

According to records filed in the case, Mitchell was identified as a co-conspirator in the Jackson Family drug distribution ring. Mitchell was a high-level member of the group which distributed more than 800,000 fentanyl pills throughout the United States, including in Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Montana and Georgia.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 846,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 7 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 7 kilograms of cocaine and 29 firearms. They also seized more than $116,000 in cash.

In October 2024, the home Mitchell shared with his mother was searched by law enforcement. Four firearms were recovered as well as cocaine, fentanyl pills, marijuana and other drugs. One of the firearms has been linked to shell casings found at the scenes of three Seattle-area shootings: a June 2021 shooting that left two injured near an elementary school in central Seattle; a September 2021 shooting in Burien where Mitchell’s mother’s ex-boyfriend was pistol-whipped and his car was shot up; and a July 2022 shooting outside a bar in Renton.

Both Mitchell and Marquise Jackson are known members of the street gang 44 Holly Crips. Mitchell denies belonging to the street gang, but his text messages as well as assorted jewelry seized in the case indicate he is a member, according to the DOJ. Mitchell’s gold chains, seized by law enforcement as proceeds of crime, are adorned with a large diamond encrusted gold “44” and other symbols tied to his street name “Makin Money Mitch.”

Evidence in the case indicates that Mitchell’s criminal association with the Jackson drug trafficking organization dates back to December 2020 and that he began working as a drug distributor no later than January 2023. Mitchell was indicted in April 2025.

“Fentanyl trafficking and gun violence go hand in hand, and this case demonstrates the devastating impact these criminal organizations have on our communities,” said Robert A. Saccone, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “This defendant helped fuel a conspiracy responsible for distributing hundreds of thousands of deadly fentanyl pills and possessing a firearm tied to multiple shootings.”

The FBI, DEA, King County Sheriff’s Office, Seattle Police and Homeland Security were part of the investigation.