Kent International Festival set for May 30 at ShoWare Center

The Kent International Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30 at the accesso ShoWare Center. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent International Festival

The 18th annual Kent International Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 30 at the accesso ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St.

“The Kent International Festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity represented in the greater Kent community,” according to festival organizers. “We believe that, through coming together and celebrating our various heritages with respect and understanding, we build a stronger and wider sense of community that is inclusive of all.”

Cultural performances at the free event will be featured at the 4Culture stage inside ShoWare and the Plaza stage outside in front of the arena.

One of the highlights includes Adefua, a Seattle-based West African music and dance group. They will perform at 2:30 p.m. on the inside stage.

Local food trucks will be at the west parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The trucks include Paparepas, a Venezuelan food truck; The Next Slice Pizza; Khun 9 Thai Truck; and Auntie’s Family Kitchen Truck, featuring Filipino/Hawaiian food.

For more information, go to kentinternationalfestival.com.