Kent high school graduates honored on STEM Signing Day

Fifty high school students, including six from Kent, were recogized in Renton on Stem Signing Day. Courtesy photo.

Graduations are not the only major June events for select Washington state high school seniors.

As part of the 2026 STEM Signing Day, 50 seniors and new graduates were honored for their commitment to pursuing post-secondary education and credentials in science, technology, engineering or math.

Among those honored were Ava Myers, Diana Phan and Elmer Unger of Kentridge; Amira Ahmed and Kallie Phon of Kentwood; and Haitham Alkhafaji of Kentlake.

According to their applications, Myers plans to attend the University of Montana; Phan, Bellevue College; Unger, Washington State University in Pullman; Ahmed, University of Washington; Phon, St. Martin’s University in Lacey; Alkhafaji, University of Washington.

Similar to college signing days for athletes, the STEM Signing Day was held at Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton on June 5 where students signed a letter of intent to pursue STEM-related programs through secondary education. The event was sponsored by Boeing, the Seattle Seahawks and Partnership for Learning.

“These students are pursuing opportunities that will shape both their futures and the future of our state,” said Gina Breukelman, Senior Manager, Northwest Region, Boeing Global Engagement. “Their curiosity, persistence, and commitment to learning reflect exactly what our state needs. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with them and look forward to the impact they will make in their communities.”

Many students this year plan to pursue STEM fields that include aerospace engineering, architecture, automotive technology, civil engineering, public health, neuroscience and more. These select students are planning on attending colleges and universities in Washington and beyond, including Bates Technical College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Morehouse, Seattle Pacific University, Washington State University, University of Washington and Yale.

“The Seahawks are built on the belief that preparation and commitment create champions. These students have shown both, and we’re honored to be part of the moment they make it official,” says Mario Bailey, Vice President of Community Engagement and Legends for the Seattle Seahawks.

To learn about applying to be honored at future STEM Signing Days, visit partnership4learning.org/stemsigningday.