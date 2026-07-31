Kent Lutheran to host 2nd annual Block Party Sept. 12

A public Block Party Sept. 12 at Kent Lutheran Church will include a variety of community groups. COURTESY FILE PHOTO, Kent Lutheran Church

Kent Lutheran Church invites the public to its second annual Block Party to build and celebrate community from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at 336 Second Ave. S., in downtown.

Community organizations, food, entertainment, games and more will be featured at the free event.

“The event will focus on community building and will be held both outside in the street (which will be closed off) and inside, mostly in fellowship hall,” said Kent Lutheran Pastor Tormod Svensson in a July 30 email.

Plenty of activities are planned.

“There will be a line dancing demonstration, a time of some informal piano music in the sanctuary, recorded music will also be played outside throughout the day, and possibly dancing and song by a group from a Micronesian congregation that worships in our space,” Svensson said.

Children will get to enjoy a bouncy castle and face painting.

Free hot dogs, chips and water will be available.

Svensson said there will be an opportunity to do a service project in connection with the “ELCA God’s Work, Our Hands” on Sunday, Sept. 13, the day after the event.

Block Party booths:

• Kent Police Department

• Ubumwe

Empowers immigrant and refugee single mothers to heal, rebuild, and thrive.

• PFLAG Seattle

Creates a caring, just and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

• UTOPIA

United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance Washington (UTOPIA Washington) is a queer and trans people of color-led, grassroots organization born out of the struggles, challenges, strength, and resilience of the Queer and Trans Pacific Islander (QTPI – “Q-T-pie”) communities.

• Kent Youth and Family Services

Promotes the healthy development of children, youth and families in our community by providing professional counseling, education, and support services.

• Kent Historical Museum

Dedicated to sharing the stories of Kent residents both past and present.

• African American Leadership Forum

Focuses on child welfare, education, economic prosperity, health and wellness, and law and justice.

• Luther’s Table

Luther’s Table is an outreach ministry of the Northwest Washington Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America committed to holistic nourishment and rooted in love and justice.

• Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Helps vulnerable children, families, refugees and others meet life’s most difficult challenges and thrive in communities that are healthy, just and hopeful.