Kent Spotlight Series releases 2026-2027 music lineup

Tickets are on sale for the Kent Arts Commission’s 2026-2027 Spotlight Series, which brings exceptional entertainment to town.

The upcoming season features seven performances, beginning Sept. 26 and running through March 4, 2027.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.KentWa.gov/SpotlightSeries, by calling 253-856-5051 or in person at the Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N.

Spotlight Series is presented by the Kent Arts Commission and Kent Parks, Recreation and Community Services and partially funded by 4Culture, Creative West, National Endowment for the Arts, and a variety of business and individual sponsors.

All shows are at the Kent-Meridian Performing Arts Center, 10020 SE 256th St. Performance times are 7:30 p.m., except for a 3 p.m. start for the Dec. 6 Magical Strings 40th Annual Celtic Yuletide Concert.

Roger McGuinn

• Saturday, Sept. 26

• Tickets: $38 general, $36 senior, $32 youth

McGuinn founded the psychedelic folk band The Byrds in 1964. For his legendary contributions to popular music, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 as a member of the band. He wrote such classic songs as “Turn! Turn! Turn!” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “King of the Hill,” “Ballad of Easy Rider,”and “So You Wanna Be a Rock and Roll Star.” As a solo artist, he has released 10 albums and collaborated with, among others, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty. Sponsored by the Kent Community Foundation Performing Arts Fund.

Andy McKee

• Saturday, Oct. 10

• Tickets: $36 general, $34 senior, $30 youth

McKee is one of the world’s finest acoustic guitarists. He entertains both the eye and the ear, transforming the steel string guitar into a full orchestra using altered tunings, tapping, partial capos, percussive hits, and a signature two-handed technique. McKee has achieved millions upon millions of YouTube viewers, underscoring his emergence as one of today’s most unique and influential artists. His song “Drifting” became one of the first YouTube viral videos with almost 60 million views. Sponsored by the Haffner Family.

Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide Concert

• Sunday, Dec. 6

• Tickets: $32 general, $30 senior, $25 youth

Magical Strings Celtic Yuletide celebrates 40 years in Kent this holiday season, bringing generations together for an afternoon of music and dance. The Bouldings perform on Celtic harps, hammered dulcimers, whistles, strings, percussion, and harp-like instruments from around the world, while guests add Irish step dancing, drumming and storytelling. The result is a soulful, festive and memorable performance.

Swinging Songs of Broadway

• Friday, Jan. 23

• Tickets: $36 general, $34 senior, $30 youth

Marking the 5th production in the Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents series, guest vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino will debut arrangements of tunes from Broadway’s most beloved productions including “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “South Pacific,” “West Side Story,” and more in this special concert event. Kortum is a 23-year-old breakout jazz vocalist with a unique, warm sound that is unlike anything else. Marino, a finalist from Canada’s “The Voice,” is a singer making headway internationally.

For over three decades, Jazz at Lincoln Center has been a leading advocate for jazz, culture and arts education globally. Under the direction of Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center has brought the artform of jazz from the heart of New York City to over 446 cities in more than 40 countries. Sponsored by the Kent Community Foundation Performing Arts Fund.

International Guitar Night

• Friday, Jan. 29

• Tickets: $36 general, $34 senior, $30 youth

International Guitar Night is North America’s premier traveling guitar festival, highlighting the virtuosity and diversity within the world of acoustic guitar. For the tour’s 27th year, the lineup includes classical virtuoso from France, Roxane Elfasci, acoustic rock dynamo Luca Stricagnoli from Italy, mellow Slack Key master Jim Kimo West from Hawaii, and the irrepressible blues slide guitar powerhouse Minnie Marks from Australia. Sponsored by Judy Woods.

CeCe Teneal’s Divas of Soul

• Friday, Feb. 26

• Tickets: $36 general, $34 senior, $30 youth

This celebration of 50 years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the Disco Era, Broadway and Pop. An award-winning songstress in her own right, Ms. Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song and 2011 Best R&B Album, as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song. Sponsored by the Pete and Pat Curran Family.

Dwayne Gretzky

• Thursday, March 4

• Tickets: $38 general, $36 senior, $32 youth

This 10-piece, dynamic, curated nostalgia trip captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar. Celebrating classic pop and rock from Queen to the Cranberries, Gretzky has delivered electrifying renditions of over 800 songs from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

Since 2011, Gretzky has developed a fervent fanbase solely on the strength of their live show – performing timeless classic hits with faithful precision, and breathtaking energy not seen in these songs since the original artists in their prime. He brings people together in a celebration of the songs we all forgot we loved. Sponsored by Kent Community Foundation Performing Arts Fund.