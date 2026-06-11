Kent’s Padilla named president of police chiefs, sheriffs group

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla, front and center, is the new president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC). COURTESY PHOTO, WASPC

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla is the new president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) Executive Board.

Padilla was named president during the association’s annual Spring Conference May 11-14 in Spokane after previously serving on the WASPC Executive Board as vice president from 2024–2025 and president-elect from 2025–2026.

In his new role, which will be for one year, he will help lead a statewide organization representing more than 900 law enforcement executives, including all 39 elected county sheriffs, more than 240 police chiefs, the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Corrections, tribal law enforcement agencies and federal law enforcement partners, according to a Kent Police Facebook post.

“I am humbled by the trust of my peers across the state who have chosen me for this responsibility,” said Padilla, who will continue his Kent duties. “At a time when public safety faces complex challenges, it is imperative that law enforcement leaders remain engaged and work collaboratively to find solutions for the communities we serve. Together we will continue to elevate public safety in Washington. I look forward to the important work ahead.”

Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said Padilla, who she appointed as police chief in 2018, has proven his leadership qualities.

“Rafael’s appointment reflects what we in Kent have known for years, he is an exceptional leader who cares deeply about both public safety and the people he serves,” Ralph said. “Whether he is implementing innovative programs, strengthening community partnerships, advancing trust with Kent’s diverse communities, advocating for resources, or supporting his officers, Chief Padilla leads with integrity and purpose. I am incredibly proud to see his leadership recognized at the state level and know he will represent both Kent and Washington’s law enforcement community exceptionally well.”

Padilla began his law enforcement career with the Honolulu Police Department in 1992 before joining the Kent Police Department in 1997. Since then, he has served in nearly every area of policing, including patrol, investigations, SWAT, gang enforcement, training and community policing initiatives.

For more information about WASPC, go to waspc.org.