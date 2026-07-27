One Kent man fatally shoots another man on Scenic Hill

A 40-year-old Kent man allegedly fatally shot a 41-year-old Kent man during a disturbance at a family gathering Sunday, July 26 in the 900 block of East Cherry Hill Street of Scenic Hill, just east of downtown.

At approximately 1:47 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting, according to a July 26 Kent Police news release. Callers advised that the suspected shooter had been restrained by family members prior to the arrival of officers.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers, Puget Sound Fire personnel and King County medics immediately began lifesaving efforts, but the man died at the scene, according to police.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a verbal altercation occurred during a graduation celebration and escalated into a physical confrontation involving multiple individuals,” according to a police statement.

One man produced a firearm and reportedly shot the other man multiple times, according to police. Officers recovered a firearm at the scene and took the 40-year-old Kent man into custody without further incident.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses and collect evidence as the investigation remains ongoing.

The identity of the man shot has not yet been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not yet spoken with investigators is encouraged to contact the Kent Police Department Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. If you believe your tip is time sensitive, call 911.