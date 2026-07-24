Kent offers kayak, paddleboard rentals at Lake Meridian Park

A new rental program at Lake Meridian Park allows people to enjoy a ride in a kayak. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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People can download an app to rent kayaks and paddleboards at Lake Meridian Park in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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The city of Kent has started a new self-serve kayak and paddleboard rental service at Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St.

“This is the perfect way to experience the beauty of Lake Meridian from a whole new perspective,” according to a city of Kent Facebook post. “Grab your friends, bring your sense of adventure, and make some unforgettable summer memories on the water.”

Eight watercraft are available with paddles and life jackets included at a self-serve facility. The hours are daily 8 a.m. until one hour before dusk.

The city partnered with Rent.Fun, a Michigan-based app-based rental operator that operates in more than 30 states with over 300 locations, according to its website.

To rent the kayaks or paddleboards, simply download the app to create an account, scan the QR code at the station to unlock the equipment, enjoy the ride and then return the equipment.

The cost is $25 for two hours or less and $40 for four hours or less. Annual memberships are available for $99 for people who plan regular use.

For more information and to download the app, go to https://www.rent.fun/kayak-rental/city-of-kent-wa.