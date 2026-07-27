Kent Police Blotter | June 26-July 18

A sampling of Kent Police incidents June 26 to July 19:

June 26

• Vehicle break-ins: Officers responded to SeaTac Box, 23400 71st Place S., after several work vehicles and trailers were found to have been entered over the weekend. Copper wiring and other materials were reported missing. No evidence was found to identify those responsible, and the Special Operations Unit was notified.

June 29

• Vehicle prowls: Officers responded to multiple vehicle prowls at Birch Creek Apartments, 27360 129th Place SE. Video footage was obtained of a potential suspect and the associated vehicle. The same vehicle was later located at the Lake Meridian boat launch and was found to be stolen.

July 7

• Reckless burning: Officers responded to Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th St., regarding a report of a subject starting a fire near the bathrooms and picnic structure. The subject had relit a small cooking fire that had previously been extinguished by fire personnel. Officers cited the subject of reckless burning, and Parks staff were notified.

July 8

• Watershed damage: Officers responded to the Kent Watershed, 17925 SE 272nd Street regarding trespassing and property damage. Officers found a cut lock on the gate and a separate cut in the fence near the railroad tracks.

July 15

• Drugs, firearm found: Officers responded to a report of a person using drugs inside a vehicle. Officers contacted a male who was awake but impaired. Drug paraphernalia was found, and officers discovered the individual was seated on a firearm. He was detained and found to have an active order prohibiting firearm possession. The firearm was determined to be stolen. The suspect was booked for multiple related offenses.

July 16

• Gunfire strikes vehicle: 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired related to a road rage incident near South 212th Street and Riverview Boulevard. A vehicle had been struck by gunfire, and the suspect fled on foot into a nearby marsh. A perimeter was established and aerial resources assisted. The suspect was located along the shoreline area and taken into custody. Several items belonging to the suspect were recovered. Multiple shell casings were found, and the victim was not injured.

• Robbery: 10 p.m., officers responded to a recent robbery at a business near 132nd Avenue and Kent Kangley Road. A 65-year-old woman had been pushed to the ground during a theft. She sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. The suspects fled on a bus and were not located.

July 18

• Another robbery: 5 p.m., officers responded to the 12400 block of SE 256th Street for a recent robbery. Officers learned a victim had been forcibly removed from a vehicle following an attempted drug transaction. The suspects fled in a vehicle and were not located.