Where to donate blood during nationwide shortage

Nonprofits that take blood donations are urging those eligible to donate as a nationwide shortage hits hospitals, particularly of Type O blood.

The American Red Cross reports that blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low and has declared the second “blood crisis” in Red Cross history.

In a news release, Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross donor services, said “unique challenges” this summer have placed additional strain on the supply, such as foodborne illness and extreme weather.

“If just three more donors gave at each blood drive this summer, we could help the blood supply rebound and ensure hospitals have the blood products they need throughout the remainder of the season,” he said.

Book an appointment with Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Red Cross has a donation center in Seattle.

Those who donate by July 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email up to $15. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/July for details. Those who donate Aug. 1-31 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/August for details.

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES

Bloodworks Northwest is a nonprofit that serves a majority of Pacific Northwest hospitals and has many mobile blood drives in the coming weeks. To sign up, visit donate.bloodworksnw.org/donor/schedules/geo.

Snoqualmie Valley

July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snoqualmie Fire Department

July 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snoqualmie Valley Health North Bend Clinic

Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Snoqualmie Ridge Safeway

Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Bend QFC

Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Snoqualmie Valley YMCA

Aug. 18 from 12-6 p.m. at Carnation City Hall

Maple Valley & Covington

Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Covington Fred Meyer

Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tahoma Athletic Club

Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maple Valley Fred Meyer

Kent

Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kent Covenant Church

Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kent Station

Auburn

Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Multicare Auburn Medical Center

Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sunset Park

Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Auburn City Hall

Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Auburn Community & Event Center

Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green River College Auburn Center

Federal Way

Any day at the Federal Way Donor Center

Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at DaVita Corporate Office

Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Federal Way City Hall

Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital

Renton

Any day at the Renton Donor Center

Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Renton Chamber of Commerce

Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sunset Community Church

Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Renton Fire Authority

Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Top Golf Renton

Enumclaw

Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Green River College Enumclaw

Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pursuit Distilling Co.

Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Enumclaw Nazarene Church

Mercer Island