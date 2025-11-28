Kentwood boys basketball season preview

Over the last 14 years, Kentwood Head Coach Blake Solomon has had just one loss that stung more than last season’s state regional round loss to Arlington. That loss came in the state final against a Federal Way side with a future NBA lottery pick in Jaden McDaniels.

That is how hard the 57-56 loss to Arlington hit the veteran head coach and his squad. The Conks were up 11 with five minutes left in that fateful game at Auburn High on March 1.

“I do feel the team we had could have caused some problems for some teams at the tournament next week. In Corey (Tita) and Mason (St. Louis), they came to our program during COVID and their freshman year was a down year in our program. They rode it all the way to take fourth (2024), and we were set to duplicate and repeat that. Their last game being up 11 with five minutes to go, it took me a long time and my staff to get over that one,” Solomon said.

This offseason on every practice plan, the Conks wrote two messages on them: five minutes or two points better than last season.

“All the seniors on that team were like family. To see them go out like that is motivation to pick up where we left off. We are a good team and definitely state contenders,” senior Brandon Tagle said.

Kentwood has possibly one of the best point guards in the state leading the way this season in Tagle. In the fall, for the second straight season, Tagle also led the Conks on the gridiron. But his home is on the hardwood and his goal is to supersede last year’s failures and get Kentwood back to the Tacoma Dome.

“He’s going to have to do a lot. That was our biggest worry going into the summer season. How much are teams going to load up and key on him (Tagle) with the weight of everything on his shoulders?” Solomon said.

Tagle has always been a heady player, and since his freshman season, he’s shown a savvy ability to always make the right play at the right time. This year, that is more important than ever.

“I just try to do my all. If I am open I’ll shoot it, if not I’ll move it. We’ve got a lot of guys coming up who are very capable of scoring 12-15 points a game and that is huge for us,” Tagle said.

It’s going to be no easy feat — the 4A NPSL is sneaky good. Tahoma, Kentridge, Kennedy and no doubt Auburn are going to be just as good, but those first three schools are trying to push their way into the top of the standings.

Solomon’s teams the last two years removed have played top of the line defense. The last two seasons they have had a more proficient offense, but the defense wasn’t as good as Solomon wanted. But Corey Tita and Mason St. Louis supplemented in other ways, like being some of the best scorers in the state.

This year, Solomon sees this Kentwood team getting back to the Kentwood of old.

“Defensively we will be really, really good and should be good early. Offensively is where I think we have the most room for growth throughout the year,” Solomon said.

Arguably the biggest challenge this season for Kentwood will be replacing the scoring that St. Louis and Tita achieved for the Conks. Those two also both recorded last-second game-winning shots last season. Replacing them is going to mean a lot more Tagle, but also pieces like Jacob Bail, Caleb Ross and Darian Williams will supplement Tagle this season.

“I love playing with Darian. He plays hard and he plays physical. He can see the floor really well on a cut or backdoor. He plays really hard. You can tell he’s a football player,” Tagle said of his teammate.

Ross, Bail and Williams also all joined Tagle on the gridiron, making Solomon’s Friday nights in the fall a lot more stressful. “Every Friday night I was checking the messages to make sure I didn’t get anything about an injury bug. I was glad they were able to help turn this football team around and get back safe to us,” Solomon said.

Playing through the summer, Ross is one of the most improved players on the Kentwood roster and could be a determining factor on the floor all season.

“We are going to do a lot of things to take advantage of his skillset. He can pass the ball really well and sees the floor well. He’s really been shooting the ball at a high level at practice,” Solomon said. “He is going to be a major key in what we do.”

Tagle echoed that response when talking about Ross’ confidence on the floor.

“He’s come into his own by being a lot more confident. Instead of hesitating on some shots, he’s taking them and pulling them with confidence,” Tagle said.

Jacob Bail was a surprise last season when the then sophomore became possibly the Conks’ best defender the back half of the season. Coupled with Bail’s 45% 3-point percentage from January to the end of the season, Bail was a weapon for the Conks last season.

“He’s a great kid to have because he’s very smart. He knows offensively what shots to take and when to pass them up. He can still shoot while defending the other team’s best player,” Solomon said. “He’s one of those younger guys that is going to have to take some pressure off Brandon.”

Kentwood takes on Todd Beamer High School to open up the season on Nov. 29 on the road.