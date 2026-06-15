Kent Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday, June 20

The 2026 Juneteenth celebration in Kent is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Morrill Meadows Park. COURTESY FILE PHOTO, Kent Black Action Commission

The Kent Black Action Commission’s 15th annual Linda Sweezer Memorial Juneteenth celebration is Saturday, June 20.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th St., next to the Kent YMCA. The celebration will include live music, cultural performances, youth activities, community vendors and family friendly activities.

Seattle guitarist Michael Powers is the featured musical guest.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally received word that they were free. This monumental news arrived more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the Civil War ended.