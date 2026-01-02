Kentlake girls basketball off to best start since 2017

It’s been quite a start to the season for the Kentlake High School girls basketball team as they continue to win. Their record is now 6-2 after a 44-31 win over Washington High School on Dec. 30.

Head coach Jeff Martin credits his leadership to the best Kentlake start in eight years.

“Girls that have been around for a couple of years are doing really well for us. They have established that culture that they want to be winners, they want to be in the playoffs. They don’t want to be that team that is always on the outside looking in. They have been very enjoyable to watch,” Martin said.

Kentlake hasn’t been off to this good of a start since 2017, in which they also began the year 6-2. The Falcons finished with a 21-9 record and took sixth in the state tournament. This Kentlake team might not finish in the top six, but this group has taken massive steps forward in just a short eight games.

“It’s been a drastic change from where we were in the first week. We keep growing even in the games we lost. You can see the growth in how we approach things and how we finish things. It’s been so different from where we thought we would be and on top of that, we know we can get better,” Martin said.

The Falcons have a mix of veteran experience and unproven underclassmen who are eager to learn this season. One of those seniors was Lehua-Aloha Tauiliili, who finished with 11 points for the Falcons. But one of her more unique qualities is her ability to pass the basketball and find that open teammate.

“The challenge is to know how and when to throw the ball. There had been a lot of turnovers. Last year it was 12 or 13 a game and now she is down to five this year,” Martin said.

A big difference and one of the causes for success on the court was Tauiliili cutting her turnovers in half. She took it upon herself to improve herself not only on the court, but her body and mind this past offseason.

“Being in a better, healthy and happy mindset is showing on the court. I can definitely say within the last three years I wasn’t in the best mindset, with my family and my friends. I was really in my head, but I learned to get out of it,” Tauiliili said.

In her four years of playing for Kentlake, Tauiliili had won 18 games. This year, the Falcons are off to their best start and are looking to change the mentality of teams they take on this year.

“I’ve been having so much fun. Anytime any school comes against us they go, ‘Oh it’s Kentlake, like oh we are gonna beat Kentlake.’ Everybody wants to play Kentlake because they want a win. But winning just feels so nice and knowing we can work as a team and win,” Tauiliili said.

Kentlake surged to a quick 21-4 lead with 2:12 left in the first half. Tauiliili had nine first half points with Eliana McKean chipping in with four points. Kentlake went into halftime with a 22-9 lead and cruised through the second half.

Ramiyah Bacani, a junior, was all over the court for Martin. She played energetic defense and particularly on offense, she made her mark. She had just two points the entire first half and finished the game with 15 points.

“She can do a little bit of everything for us. She’s been a little bit more selective in her shooting and starting to figure out where her spots are. All the things we have talked about the last two years, she’s starting to implement them,” Martin said.

Bacani converted a couple of three-point plays in the second half, making a layup through contact and sinking the free throw. She was far and away the best player in the second half.

“It makes me so happy to see her scoring. I know Ramiyah gets in her head a lot. It’s so nice to see when she is all happy,” Tauiliili said.

In the win over Washington, Ramona Goshorn made her varsity debut, being brought up from junior varsity, and Eliana McKean, a freshman, was in the starting lineup.

Kentlake’s two losses have been against Mercer Island and Gig Harbor, and in both games, the Falcons played a very competitive first half and just lost steam in the back end. Martin is hoping that wins like this can continue to get Kentlake going in the right direction.

“We need that because what he have coming forward is White River, Decatur, so it’s a reality check. Getting a game back after that loss was huge. We came out and were ready to play (tonight),” Martin said.

They were missing one of their best players in Natalie Brown, who was in New York for the game against Washington. But the Falcons will need their best as they head to Decatur and take on a side that made the state tournament last season.

“Honestly I think it is going to take a lot of self-confidence and knowing your own gameplay and having support knowing your teammates are going to be there for you. Not just worrying about their own game, but everybody else’s as well,” Tauiliili said.

Kentlake takes on Decatur on the road on Jan. 5.