Kent School District issues staff protocols for ICE

The Kent School District recently issued staff protocols if U.S. Immigration and Enforcement (ICE) officers show up at any of its 44 schools or during off-campus activities.

An email with the subject line of “Staff Guidance on Immigration Enforcement” was sent Feb. 5 to staff from the district Office of Communications and Public Affairs, according to a copy of the email provided to the Kent Reporter.

“At Kent School District, the safety, dignity, and well‑being of our students and staff remain our highest priority,” according to the email. “As part of this commitment, we want to ensure everyone feels informed, supported, and prepared should immigration authorities appear on or around any KSD (Kent School District) school grounds.

“We are sharing an updated resource designed to provide clear guidance for staff to respond efficiently and effectively in these situations. The purpose of this guidance is simple but essential: to help you take the appropriate steps to ensure student and staff safety when immigration enforcement officials are reported on or near our school campuses.”

The Kent Reporter reached out to the district’s communications team Feb. 5 for more details about the timing of the email, who compiled the email and protocols, and whether any ICE agents had been to any schools or seen near them. District communications staff has yet to respond.

According to the email to staff, the district said it is providing a one‑page quick reference guide, printed on sturdy cardstock, so guidance is always at their fingertips.

“We recognize that situations involving immigration authorities can feel stressful or uncertain,” according to the email. “Please remember that you are not alone, we are here to support you. Your ongoing commitment helps create safe, inclusive environments where our students and families feel seen, valued and protected.”

According to the district’s website, Kent schools have about 25,700 students. About 27.6% of students are white; 23.9% are Hispanic/Latino of any race(s); 22.5% are Asian; 12.8% of are Black/African American; and 9.5% are two or more races. About 29% of those students are learning the English language.

The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) issued guidelines last year for how school districts should handle immigration enforcement, according to the OSPI website.

The state Attorney General’s Office model policies direct that school district policies prohibit participation or aid immigration enforcement with regard to enforcement activity against students and their families, staff and volunteers.

The new staff immigration enforcement general protocols issued by the Kent School District include:

Deny immediate building access

• Any staff member should ask the person to wait outside the building while the building leader or designee is contacted.

• If the immigration officer asks for a specific student, do not indicate the student attends school.

• Do not accept or process paperwork.

• Redirect all immigration officials to the Kent School District Administrative Center, 12033 SE 256th St., in Kent.

For building leaders:

• Call the district hotline.

• Notify the impacted family if there is a request for a specific student; do not indicate or verify the student attends your school.

• Contact Safety Services (school district security).

After-school activities

If immigration officers arrive on a school campus or at any after-school or off-campus event, such as sporting events, field trips, meetings, etc:

• Call 911.

• Call Safety Services (school district security).

• Call the Kent School District hotline.