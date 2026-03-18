Five winners chosen in Kent School District art contest

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“One KSD Means That We Really, Truly, Belong.” By Anders Townsend. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent School District

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Four students and a staff member were chosen as winners in the 2025-2026 Kent School District art contest.

More than 200 entries were submitted this year in the annual celebration of art, belonging and community, according to a district press release.

“The contest invited participants to explore what equity in OneKSD (Kent School District) means to them,” according to the district. “Through painting, drawing, photography, digital design, and other mediums, artists expressed powerful ideas about opportunity, inclusion and collective success in Kent schools.”

A panel of volunteer judges made up of parents and staff members chose the winning artists in five categories. Each winner was surprised at their school this month and awarded a plaque.

A look at each winner:

Elementary schools

• Andy Lee, Millennium Elementary

Title: “Give a Hand.”

Lee’s description: “The art I drew shows a person in tears with many hands. Equity to me is helping others with disadvantages, disabilities, etc. which I see a lot in KSD. My art shows this by the hand offering to help him up and being nice even when everyone isn’t.”

Middle schools

• Sophia Tuong, Canyon Ridge Middle School

Title: “Equity Creates Happy Students”

Tuong’s description: “In my drawing, you can see everyone is different and unique in their own way. Everyone goes through different things, similar things, and that can be a way for us relate to each other. That’s what OneKSD is all about!”

High schools

• Derek Nakagawa, Kentridge High School

Title: “Dreamweaver”

Nakagawa’s description: “I find equity in the way KSD provides us all with an opportunity everybody can share. That is the opportunity to dream. Whether I want to wrestle, dance, sing or be a firefighter, KSD makes it possible. We’re all dreamers, and KSD is the Dreamweaver.”

The Outreach Program

• Anders Townsend

Title: “OneKSD Means That We Really, Truly, Belong!”

Townsend’s description: “My new belief for which I’ve longed is that we all really, truly do belong! Based on a Gina Casazza children’s book. Story interpretation & original comic-style art by Anders.”

Staff

• Sohony Harshda, Northwood Middle School paraeducator

Title: “Together We Grow: Shining Equity on Every KSDian”

Harshda’s description: “Equity in OneKSD means giving everyone the light they need to thrive. My art shows radiant OneKSD community where students flourish at the center nurtured by caring staff and community working together in KSD sunlight building strong roots and growth.”