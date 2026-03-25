Man found in Kent’s Lake Fenwick died from drowning, suicide

A man found dead floating in Lake Fenwick in Kent died from drowning and his manner of death was suicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office March 25 report. He was 34 years old.

Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire responded to a 911 call at about 12:33 p.m. March 23 about a body floating in the lake, according to a March 23 Kent Police news release. The lake is part of Lake Fenwick Park at 25828 Lake Fenwick Road, south of Kent Des Moines Road.

Firefighters pulled the man from the water and determined he was dead at the scene. according to police.