Man’s body found in Kent in bushes near Canyon Drive | Update

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man found in the bushes June 8 in Kent near the intersection of 94th Avenue South and Canyon Drive, but has not determined the cause and manner of death.

Alexander Harris Rome was found outdoors, according to the medical examiner’s June 9 report, which did not list an age for the man. The cause and manner of death remain pending and the date of his death is unknown.

Officers responded at about 5:30 p.m. after a 911 call from a witness who discovered a body in the bushes, according to a June 9 Kent Police news release. Officers found the remains of a man.

“Based on the level of decomposition, it appears the death occurred a significant time prior to being discovered,” according to police.

Detectives are investigating the death.

“While there were no obvious signs that indicated this was a homicide, detectives are not ruling that out at this point,” according to police.

The location is just up the hill from downtown and near the forested area of Mill Creek Earthworks Park.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with this investigation. If anyone who has information regarding this incident, call the KPD Tip Line at 253-856-5808.