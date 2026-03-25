Children’s Easter celebration at Kent Station set for March 28

A chance to pet baby goats will be one of the many activities during a Easter celebration for children from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Kent Station shopping center. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent Station

A free Easter celebration featuring special appearances by unicorns, baby goats, bunnies and more is coming up at Kent Station shopping center.

The Somewhere over the Rainbow event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at Kent Station, 417 Ramsay Way.

Children ages 7 and under can enjoy egg grabs, while kids 8 and older can set off on an “Off to See the Wizard” scavenger hunt inspired by “The Wizard of Oz.”

As children journey through Oz, they’ll meet adorable bunnies, baby goats at a mini petting zoo and experience the magic of a unicorn party featuring three unicorns and a Pegasus—a truly enchanting adventure for the whole family, according to Kent Station marketing staff.

As part of the scavenger hunt, children will discover special eggs hidden throughout the property—some featuring scratch-off surprises. Participants can reveal instant prizes, including treats like burgers, ice cream, popcorn, movie tickets, entrées, desserts and more from Kent Station tenants.

Photos with the Easter Bunny are welcome. Bring your phone or camera to capture the moment.

Participants are asked to RSVP so Kent Station can plan for the expected number of guests. Go to eventbrite.com to sign up.

The official date for Easter this year is on Sunday, April 5.