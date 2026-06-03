Pride flag goes up at Kent City Hall for month of June

Kent City Council President Satwinder Kaur presents a proclamation making June Pride Month in the city to Juan Vasquez, deputy director of Entre Hermanos, which has offices in Seattle and Yakima. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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The Pride flag goes up June 2 at Kent City Hall as part of Pride Month. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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The Pride flag went up at Kent City Hall on June 2 as the city marks June as Pride Month.

City Council President Satwinder Kaur and joined council members Zandria Michaud, Sharn Shoker and Marli Larimer during a flag-raising ceremony that also included Maria Tizoc, city Race and Equity coordinator, other city staff and representatives from Entre Hermanos, a nonprofit which has offices in Seattle and Yakima.

Entre Hermanos is in its 35th year of service to the Latino LGBTQ community across the state. The group’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of the Latino gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community in a culturally appropriate environment through disease prevention, education, support services, advocacy and community building, according to its website entrehermanos.com.

Jose Vasquez, deputy director of Entre Hermanos, received the proclamation marking June as Pride Month in the city of Kent from Kaur.