Kent’s Gwen Allen-Carston receives King County MLK award

Gwen Allen-Carston holds her MLK Medal of Distinguished Service Award with husband Charles Carston on the left and King County Councilmembers Rod Dembowski and Steffanie Fain on the right. COURTESY PHOTO, King County Council

Kent resident Gwen Allen-Carston received the Martin Luther King Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service Award from King County Councilmember Steffanie Fain.

Fain awarded the honors to Allen-Carston on June 2. Each County Council member recognizes an individual in their district whose work has answered the question asked by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “What are you doing for others?” Fain represents District 5, which includes part of Kent.

Carston was born and raised in Leesburg, Florida, and relocated to Washington in April 1972. Over the course of more than five decades, she has become a dedicated and influential community leader in South King County, according to a June 3 news release from Fain.

Since 2011, Carston has served as the executive director of the Kent Black Action Commission (KBAC), where she has been a driving force in advancing equity, civic engagement and social justice. Under her leadership, KBAC has become a trusted community institution, organizing annual Juneteenth celebrations, candidate forums, Black Legislative Day participation, voter engagement efforts, youth and educational initiatives, and ActionUp community meetings that connect residents with elected officials and community resources.

“Through these efforts, she has helped amplify Black voices, foster civic participation, and build stronger relationships between community members and local government,” according to the news release. “Carston has also been a tireless advocate for preserving and celebrating Black history in South King County. As a leading champion of the years-long effort to extend the Martin Luther King Jr. Way street name into Renton and Kent, she worked with legislators to help secure unanimous approval from the Washington State Transportation Commission in December 2025 to install memorial signage along State Route 900 and State Route 515.”

The designation symbolically extends Seattle’s Martin Luther King Jr. Way corridor through South King County, creating a permanent public tribute to Dr. King’s legacy without officially changing street names. The memorial, two signs were installed last month in Renton and Kent, stands as a visible reminder of the values of equity, justice, and community that Dr. King championed throughout his life.

Through KBAC’s educational programming, annual commemorations, and partnerships with local governments, Carston has helped create greater awareness of African American history and contributions throughout the region, according to the news release.

Carston has been married to Charles W. Carston since 2005. Charles Carston serves as KBAC’s operations manager and plays an instrumental role in supporting the organization’s many community endeavors, including the KBAC CARES Project. Gwen Carston consistently acknowledges his steadfast partnership and unwavering support throughout the years, according to the news release.

This marks the 11th year that council members have each selected someone from their district whose work embodies the spirit of King’s question.