Kent International Festival thrills crowd with performances

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Performers at the Kent International Festival on May 30 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. COURTESY PHOTO, City of Kent

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Residents enjoyed performances, activities, food and traditions representing cultures from around the world at the 18th annual Kent International Festival.

“The festival is a wonderful reflection of the diversity that shapes Kent every day,” according to a city of Kent Facebook post. “Events like this give us an opportunity to learn from one another, celebrate our unique backgrounds and build connections that strengthen our community.

“Most importantly, there were plenty of smiles, laughter and opportunities to experience the many cultures that call Kent home.”

Cultural performances at the free event May 30 were featured at the 4Culture stage inside ShoWare and the Plaza stage outside in front of the city-owned arena.