Developer sees Naden property in Kent as prime location

A rendering of what a new manufacturing campus in Kent on the Naden property could look like. COURTESY IMAGE, Mortenson Development

Mortenson Development leaders see the future Naden Avenue Manufacturing Campus in Kent “as a catalyst for economic development” and “a symbol of what’s possible when the public and private sector works together with shared vision.”

The Kent City Council on Feb. 3 approved selling the 9.3-acre Naden property for $18.3 million to Minnesota-based Mortenson to create a modern campus in the Kent Valley for the specialized manufacturing economy.

“Located in the Kent Valley, the campus is positioned to leverage one of the strongest industrial and manufacturing workforces in the Pacific Northwest, with access to a skilled labor pool and a dynamic ecosystem of aerospace, defense and emerging space companies,” according to a Feb. 12 Mortenson media release. “The Naden Avenue property benefits from robust power infrastructure, including proximity to an existing and recently upgraded Puget Sound Energy substation capable of serving power-intensive manufacturing users.”

The Naden property is north of Willis Street (State Route 516), south of West Meeker Street, east of SR 167 and west of the Interurban Trail. The city originally bought much of the property in 2006.

The development is a public–private partnership between Mortenson and the city of Kent, aligning long-term interests to bring new capital investment, high-quality jobs and next-generation manufacturing space to the area.

“We recognize the importance of the Naden Avenue Manufacturing Campus to Kent—not only as a catalyst for economic development, but as a symbol of what’s possible when the public and private sector works together with shared vision,” said Jon Hines, a Mortenson real estate development executive. “We see this as an opportunity to create a distinctive redevelopment that attracts innovative companies with specialized manufacturing needs, generating quality jobs and long-term economic value to the community.”

Mortenson is partnering with Seattle-based Kidder Mathews to market the property to interested build-to-suit users, according to the media release. The council’s recent approval of the purchase and sale agreement was an important milestone which now allows the development team to launch its marketing and outreach efforts.

“Our team is privileged to be a part of the development team that will bring innovative companies and long-term impact to the city of Kent,” said Matt Murray, executive vice president at Kidder Mathews. “We’re excited to get started and look forward to hearing from the local market and beyond.”

According to Mortenson, the Naden campus can accommodate a range of customized modern manufacturing and industrial requirements. With the company’s national build-to-suit platform, development track record and experience delivering complex manufacturing facilities across the U.S., the team will work closely with its leasing team and prospective tenants to align program, design, infrastructure and operations with their business needs.

“Mortenson and its partners will continue advancing important predevelopment and planning workstreams for the campus in the months ahead,” according to the company. “Construction is anticipated to begin following completion of design, entitlements and permitting, subject to market demand and tenant commitments.”

Mortenson is a top 25 developer, builder, and engineering services provider serving the commercial, institutional and energy sectors. Mortenson Development (MDI) is the real estate development arm of Mortenson.

Kidder Mathews is the largest fully independent commercial real estate firm in the Western U.S., with over 900 professionals in 19 offices across Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada and Arizona. Kidder Mathews averages $9 billion in transaction volume, manages more than 54 million square feet of space, and conducts nearly 2,700 appraisal, consulting, and cost segregation assignments annually.