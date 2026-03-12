Sound Transit to install extra fencing along light rail route

A light rail train runs along the Federal Way Extension route. COURTESY PHOTO, Sound Transit

Federal Way Link Extension light rail will operate on a reduced schedule during weekday evenings for a few weeks starting March 23 to install additional fencing to combat copper wire theft.

The 7.8-mile extension opened in December 2025 and runs between Angle Lake in SeaTac and Federal Way, with stations at Kent Des Moines, Star Lake in Kent and Downtown Federal Way.

“There are fences along the entire alignment already,” said Sound Transit spokesperson Henry Bendon in a March 12 email. “Like transit agencies across the country, Sound Transit has experienced some issues with copper wire theft in the area.”

Sound Transit has closed the line briefly a couple of times due to the copper wire theft.

“This project is adding additional enhanced fencing in targeted areas between Federal Way and Angle Lake as a security precaution,” Bendon said.

No work will be done Thursday, March 26 due to the Seattle Mariners season opener at T-Mobile Park.