Kent’s Cleveland wins Award of Distinction educational honor

Kent School District’s Carol Cleveland, second from the left, accepts her Award of Distinction from the Washington Association of Educational Service Districts. COURTESY PHOTO, Kent School District

Kent School District’s Carol Cleveland has been named a recipient of the 2026 Award of Distinction from the Washington Association of Educational Service Districts (AESD) Executive Board.

This prestigious statewide honor recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to education through leadership, service and sustained impact, according to a April 29 Kent School District press release.

Cleveland, district executive director of Community Partnership & Secondary Pathways, was selected from nominations submitted by all nine Educational Service Districts (ESDs) across Washington. Nominees are evaluated based on their contributions to education in their communities and across the state, demonstrated leadership, engagement with ESD and AESD initiatives, and alignment with AESD’s mission, vision, and core values, including equity, leadership, relationships, synergy, accountability and integrity.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the 2026 AESD Executive Board Award of Distinction,” Cleveland said. “This recognition came by total surprise and reflects the collective work of our KSD Team and many partners who are fully committed to ongoing collaborations and creating meaningful learning experiences for all our wonderful, talented students both on and off school grounds. Together, we will ensure that every student, regardless of background, identity, or circumstance can see a future filled with possibilities and has a real pathway to reach it.”

The Award of Distinction is symbolized by a framed piece of student artwork selected annually from a regional high school art show, highlighting student voice and creativity across Washington. For the 2026 award, the artwork was selected by an AESD Executive Board member from the Puget Sound Educational Service District region. All nominees also receive a framed certificate recognizing their achievement, presented through their regional ESD.

AESD partners with Clear Risk Solutions to sponsor this annual award and honor outstanding leaders in education. Cleark Risk Solutions, based in Ephrata in Central Washington, specializes in the formation and management of group insurance programs for public and nonprofit entities.