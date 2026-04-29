Two Kent fallen firefighters to be added to national memorial

Kent-based Puget Sound Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Webb and Capt. Brandon Minneman will have their names added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

They will be among the 204 firefighters nationwide whose names will be permanently added during the 45th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, May 2-3, in Emmitsburg, Maryland, according to Puget Sound Fire.

Minneman, 43, a 17-year veteran of the department, died on June 24, 2025, from an occupational-related cancer. Webb, 55, a 26-year veteran, died on Sept. 5, 2025, from an occupational-related cancer.

“Jimmy and Brandon cherished family and friends immensely and had a tremendous impact on everyone who met them,” according to a Puget Sound Fire statement on Facebook. “They are missed but their memories live on in everyone who met them.”

To honor Webb and Minneman and the other 202 fallen heroes, Puget Sound Fire will join National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s “Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters” campaign by adding red lights to the front of its fire stations on May 2-3.

“We ask that you join with us by installing red lights at your homes and businesses,” according to Puget Sound Fire.

The two public ceremonies are a candlelight service from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 and a memorial service from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 3. These will be livestreamed at weekend.firehero.org and on the NFFF’s YouTube (youtube.com/@NFFFTV) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalFallenFirefightersFoundation) channels.