2 juveniles injured in Auburn crash

A crash involving a female driver and two juveniles resulted in a road closure on 104th Avenue SE. Photo provided by the Auburn Police Department

Two juveniles are in serious condition after an adult female driver crashed a car into a tree in Auburn.

The driver was taken into custody on the suspicion of DUI following the single-vehicle collision the evening of April 27 on 104th Avenue SE in the Lea Hill area. Auburn Police Department arrived on the scene and provided aid to both juveniles who suffered critical injuries. The juveniles were transported by air to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in serious condition.

The road was closed in both directions between Lea Hill Road and Green River Road while investigators processed the scene.